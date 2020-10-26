Advertisement

FOUND: Missing headstone in Lincoln has been located

Last week, a Lincoln woman was looking for answers when her mother’s headstone went missing
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -A headstone that went missing in Lincoln has been found.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, apparently a monument company did work on the headstone by mistake.

They took the headstone back to their shop to fix it and then saw the story on the news.

No word on when the headstone will be returned.

Last week, we spoke with Sue French who told us she was recently alerted her mother’s headstone was missing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

