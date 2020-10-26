Experts say coronavirus-related stress cause of increased domestic violence calls

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Domestic violence reports are on the rise across the U.S. including here in Maine. The coronavirus pandemic has become an added challenge.

Experts say this increase has the potential to become another pandemic.

“We’ve actually globally seen this huge uptick in domestic violence reports,” says Angela Fileccia of Acadia Hospital.

Some countries are seeing as much as a 50 percent increase in reports. Maine is no exception. Fileccia says, “Locally here in Maine, the Auburn Police Department for example, reported a 40 percent increase in reports of domestic violence.”

Experts attribute much of the alarming increase to the social and economic pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since lockdowns first began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates for domestic abuse victims have sounded the alarm that calls to stay home could increase cases of intimate partner violence.

“They’ve got this additional stressor, potentially stressors related to gosh, maybe I’m home because I’ve got laid off, maybe my hours have reduced. Maybe I’m home and my kiddos are home too so, kind of ramping up stressors for folks is really ramping up some of that increase in expression of domestic violence, triggering for some of those abusers,” says Fileccia.

The closure of schools and day-care centers means teachers and social workers have been unable to identify and report abuse. That’s why experts say it’s more important than ever that we look out for each other. Fileccia says, “It really could be as simple as just saying I’m worried here is a resource that could potentially help you if you’re in trouble in some way.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the statewide domestic abuse hotline.

That number on your screen is 1-866-834-4357.

Advocates are available 24-hours a day.

If calling is not safe, you can chat with an advocate at the website.

