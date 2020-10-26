Donald Trump Jr. returns to Maine Thursday for Bangor campaign stop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Donald Trump Jr. is coming back to Maine, less than a week before election day.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign says the President’s son will appear in Bangor Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Trump Jr. is scheduled to be at Greenway Equipment Sales on Hammond Street.

Last month he was at a campaign rally in Holden that drew hundreds of supporters.

The news comes one day after President Trump, himself, made a surprise visit to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant.

