Donald Trump Jr. returns to Maine Thursday for Bangor campaign stop
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Donald Trump Jr. is coming back to Maine, less than a week before election day.
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign says the President’s son will appear in Bangor Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Trump Jr. is scheduled to be at Greenway Equipment Sales on Hammond Street.
Last month he was at a campaign rally in Holden that drew hundreds of supporters.
The news comes one day after President Trump, himself, made a surprise visit to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.