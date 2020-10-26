Advertisement

Cloudy & Cool Today, Showers Likely Esp. This Afternoon/Tonight

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure is forecast to approach the area today then cross the state this evening and early tonight. This will bring us a cloudy and cool Monday with rain showers developing mainly during the afternoon hours. There may be a few widely scattered snow or rain showers this morning but the showers will be more numerous as we head into the afternoon and evening. Northern and northwestern areas will have the best chance to see some light snow or wintry mix this morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40° across the north today while the rest of the state sees temperatures in the 40s to near 50°, warmest along the coast. Rain will continue tonight, tapering off from west to east across the state after midnight. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-30s to low 40s for the overnight.

High pressure will build into the area Tuesday. We’ll have some lingering clouds over the area early but look for those clouds to move out during the morning and give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain cool with highs mainly in the 40s. Wednesday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 40s for most spots Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on what is now Tropical Storm Zeta for the end of the week. The storm is expected to make landfall over the Gulf Coast later Wednesday then weaken as it heads inland and to the northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic later in the week. The remnants of this system are expected to stay mostly south of Maine however it’s close enough that it bears watching. The northern edge may graze southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s Friday leading to the chance for some snow or mixed precipitation if the storm tracks close enough to the area. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or mixed rain/snow showers possible this morning then becoming more numerous this afternoon and evening. Some light snow or wintry mix possible over northern and northwestern areas otherwise most of the shower activity will be in the form of rain this afternoon and evening. Highs between 37°-50°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Rain likely. Rain will taper off west to east across the state late tonight. Lows between 34°-44°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Brightening skies. Highs between 39°-49°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40° north, low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Snow/mix possible. Chilly with highs in the mid-30s to around 40°.

Rain Showers Developing This Afternoon, Some Wintry Mix North

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure will develop and move in for the day today. As it pushes in, light precipitation is expected across the region. There will likely be some mix and snow from the Greenville and Millinocket region north, with rain showers south. This continues into tonight as well. A few tenths of an inch of rain possible south of Millinocket.

Increasing Cloudy & Cold Tonight

Updated: 14 hours ago
High pressure is lifting up to our northeast. Skies will start out mostly clear tonight with some clouds developing during the overnight hours. It will be cold side with lows dropping back to the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Mainly Sunny & Much Cooler Today

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is building into the region today. A cold front that passed the state yesterday has brought in much cooler air into the region. It will likely be the coldest day since May across the state. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 40s statewide.

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT
High pressure is building into the region today. A cold front that passed the state yesterday has brought in much cooler air into the region. It will likely be the coldest day since May across the state. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 40s statewide

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front passed through the state today. High pressure is now building in across the region. Skies will begin to clear tonight, however, a few clouds will still stick around. Lows will drop back to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south. High pressure will build in behind the front which means lots of sunshine expected tomorrow.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
A cold front passed through the state today. High pressure is now building in across the region. Skies will begin to clear tonight, however, a few clouds will still stick around. Lows will drop back to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure in the Eastern Great Lakes this morning will continue to lift to the north and east throughout the day. It will eventually drag a cold front through the area this afternoon and evening. A southerly flow out ahead of the front will bring us mild temperatures today. However, sufficient moisture out ahead of it will also bring us mainly cloudy skies and a few showers.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
An area of low pressure in the Eastern Great Lakes this morning will continue to lift to the north and east throughout the day. It will eventually drag a cold front through the area this afternoon and evening. A southerly flow out ahead of the front will bring us mild temperatures today.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A southeast breeze off the Gulf of Maine will keep the sky mostly cloudy across Maine tonight, with patchy fog and drizzle likely. Temps tonight will remain unseasonably mild, with lows holding in the mid 40s to low 50s. A storm lifting northeast across southeastern Canada will bring a mild southerly breeze to Maine tomorrow morning and early afternoon. As the storm continues to move northeast tomorrow it will pull a cold front through New England. The cold front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine as it moves through the state, with the bulk of the showers falling across the north and mountains. The temps tomorrow will once again run above normal as highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south across our region.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
Variably Cloudy & Mild Tonight & Saturday, Bright & Chilly Sunday