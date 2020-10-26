Cloudy & Cool Today, Showers Likely Esp. This Afternoon/Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure is forecast to approach the area today then cross the state this evening and early tonight. This will bring us a cloudy and cool Monday with rain showers developing mainly during the afternoon hours. There may be a few widely scattered snow or rain showers this morning but the showers will be more numerous as we head into the afternoon and evening. Northern and northwestern areas will have the best chance to see some light snow or wintry mix this morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40° across the north today while the rest of the state sees temperatures in the 40s to near 50°, warmest along the coast. Rain will continue tonight, tapering off from west to east across the state after midnight. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-30s to low 40s for the overnight.

High pressure will build into the area Tuesday. We’ll have some lingering clouds over the area early but look for those clouds to move out during the morning and give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain cool with highs mainly in the 40s. Wednesday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 40s for most spots Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on what is now Tropical Storm Zeta for the end of the week. The storm is expected to make landfall over the Gulf Coast later Wednesday then weaken as it heads inland and to the northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic later in the week. The remnants of this system are expected to stay mostly south of Maine however it’s close enough that it bears watching. The northern edge may graze southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s Friday leading to the chance for some snow or mixed precipitation if the storm tracks close enough to the area. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or mixed rain/snow showers possible this morning then becoming more numerous this afternoon and evening. Some light snow or wintry mix possible over northern and northwestern areas otherwise most of the shower activity will be in the form of rain this afternoon and evening. Highs between 37°-50°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Rain likely. Rain will taper off west to east across the state late tonight. Lows between 34°-44°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Brightening skies. Highs between 39°-49°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40° north, low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Snow/mix possible. Chilly with highs in the mid-30s to around 40°.

