Advertisement

Calais Regional Hospital changes visitor policy amid COVID-19 cases

The Maine CDC is reporting 21 active cases in the county today.
Calais Regional Hospital
Calais Regional Hospital(WABI)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Washington County, Calais Regional Hospital is changing its visitor policy.

The Maine CDC is reporting 21 active cases in the county today.

The hospital’s Facebook page says starting today, all drop in patients are required to call the office before they arrive.

They will allow one designated visitor per patient.

No one with flu-like symptoms or under the age of 12 will be permitted, while all visitors will be screened.

The hospital reported two new positive test results on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update: Shooting in Old Town ruled a homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
State Police say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call of a reported shooting on Brunswick Street.

News

Thousands turn out for President’s surprise visit to Levant

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant Sunday in an effort to shore up votes in the 2nd Congressional District.

News

Demonstrators and supporters gathered outside Bangor airport for President Trump’s visit

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A few demonstrators could be seen holding signs in protest outside Bangor International Airport.

News

Sara Gideon, Janet Mills hold press conference in response to President Trump’s visit to Maine

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Both Governor Mills and Gideon said President Trump has failed the American people.

Latest News

News

Bangor sports grill changes NFL coverage following COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hero’s Sports Grill and Entertainment Center has had to change some of their football coverage since the pandemic began.

News

Live theater production “Fireside” to debut on Halloween in Fayette

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
"Fireside," a theatrical, dance infused, spine-chilling one-woman show will have two shows, at 12:30 and 3:30 on Halloween day.

News

State Police investigating fatal shooting in Old Town

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Officers say they found 42-year-old Derek Blyth dead inside the residence.

News

Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The building is 350,000 square feet and it’s located at the north end of Colby’s campus in Waterville.

News

Doug Emhoff, husband to Kamala Harris, meets with potato farmers in Aroostook County

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Doug Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, met with potato farmers in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon.

News

‘Mainers Against Mask Mandates’ holds protest in Augusta

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:38 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
This is the latest anti-mask protest that first began last Spring.