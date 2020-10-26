Calais Regional Hospital changes visitor policy amid COVID-19 cases

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Washington County, Calais Regional Hospital is changing its visitor policy.

The Maine CDC is reporting 21 active cases in the county today.

The hospital’s Facebook page says starting today, all drop in patients are required to call the office before they arrive.

They will allow one designated visitor per patient.

No one with flu-like symptoms or under the age of 12 will be permitted, while all visitors will be screened.

The hospital reported two new positive test results on Sunday.

