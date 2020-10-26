Black bears raise the pride flag in honor of Coming-Out Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s Coming-Out Week 2020 and some Black Bears celebrated the first day with a pride flag raising.

Students and faculty gathered socially distanced to watch the flag being raised and to hear remarks from campus staff and faculty.

All of them making a point to let students know that all are welcome on campus regardless of sexual orientation or preference.

They say that’s more important this year than ever.

Staff say events like these are important on campus so that students know they are not alone. “When we think about the way, particularly COVID, has affected folks, LGBTQ folks are some of our most impacted. They may not be home with people who are supportive of they are, they may not be out to the people who are with them. So, this is an opportunity to for us here on the university campus to just take a moment and show them that, while they may not be in the best environment, they may not be surrounded by people who support them and love them, there are people here that do,” says Robert Jackson, Staff Associate for Diversity and Inclusion at UMaine.

The UMaine Rainbow Resource Center has safe in-person and virtually planned events all week long.

To learn more you can visit their Facebook page.

Happy Coming Out Week 2020, Black Bears! Join us today at noon on the mall OR live here on our Facebook page as we raise... Posted by UMaine Rainbow Resource Center on Monday, October 26, 2020

