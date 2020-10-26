Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society offering discounted animal adoptions

They’re teaming up with the ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to give more animals a home.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is offering a discounted rate this week on several animal adoptions.

They’re teaming up with the ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to give more animals a home.

All week Quirk Subaru of Bangor will be asking for help from the community to 'Fill up the Outback" with pet supplies.

You can bring toys, food, and cleaning supplies to either Outback at the Shelter or their dealership.

On Saturday they will be offering appointment-only pet portraits for you and your pet, and costumes are strongly encouraged.

To see a list of adoptable animals you can visit their website.

Prospective adopters should be aware that only pets meeting the ASPCA “Take Me Home Today” requirements will be discounted.

For those adopters seeking dogs, please be advised that all family members must be present for dog visits to ensure best fit, and a dog-to-dog visit is required for adopters who already own one or more dogs.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Penobscot Theatre holding Halloween ‘Drive-BOO’ event

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Attendees are encouraged to dress up their cars for a Car Costume Contest.

Community

Black bears raise the pride flag in honor of Coming-Out Week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s Coming-Out Week 2020 and some Black Bears celebrated the first day with a pride flag raising.

Community

Athenahealth in Belfast hiring roughly 100 new employees

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Athena Healthcare is looking to hire roughly 100 people for a variety of jobs at their Belfast location.

News

Catholic Churchs host drive-through food collection Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor Knights of Columbus holding food drive-through at six parish churches Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Latest News

News

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
A shredding truck will be on site too if you have sensitive documents to get rid of.

Community

New England Restaurant teams up with Boys and Girls Club for fundraiser

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
99 Restaurant and Pub will give 100% of donations to the Boys and Girls Club.

Community

Winslow Community Cupboard seeking donations to meet growing needs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Cupboard helps over 100 food-insecure families in Waterville, Winslow, Clinton, and Benton.

Community

Bangor residents planning for Halloween during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We spoke to residents of Maple Street about Halloween this year.

Community

Bread of Life Ministries receives donation for homeless veterans shelter

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
K&A Engineering Consulting presented the non-profit with a check for $250.

Community

Gardiner bridge closes for demolition work

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
They expect the work to be done by the end of November.