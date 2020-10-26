Bangor Humane Society offering discounted animal adoptions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is offering a discounted rate this week on several animal adoptions.

They’re teaming up with the ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to give more animals a home.

All week Quirk Subaru of Bangor will be asking for help from the community to 'Fill up the Outback" with pet supplies.

You can bring toys, food, and cleaning supplies to either Outback at the Shelter or their dealership.

On Saturday they will be offering appointment-only pet portraits for you and your pet, and costumes are strongly encouraged.

To see a list of adoptable animals you can visit their website.

Prospective adopters should be aware that only pets meeting the ASPCA “Take Me Home Today” requirements will be discounted.

For those adopters seeking dogs, please be advised that all family members must be present for dog visits to ensure best fit, and a dog-to-dog visit is required for adopters who already own one or more dogs.

