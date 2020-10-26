Advertisement

Ash trees purchased at Lowe’s may contain invasive insects

Emerald Ash Borer threatens local trees
emerald ash borer
emerald ash borer
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Ash trees sold at Lowe’s stores in Maine this past spring and summer may have contained invasive insects.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) wants the public help in locating the trees.

They are thought to have Emerald Ash Borer insects that could spread and kill ash trees.

36 trees were sold from stores in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Brewer, Brunswick, Portland, Sanford, Scarborough, Thomaston, and Windham.

They cost $29.98 and were sold potted with a tag reading “Ash Green, Fraxinus pennsylvancia”

Customers who haven’t already been contacted by Lowe’s are asked to get in touch with the Maine State Horticulture program by emailing bugwatch@maine.gov or calling 287-7545.

