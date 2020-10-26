As homeless population grows, Bangor opening Warming Center early

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A rise in Bangor’s homeless population has city officials asking the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter open its Warming Center ahead of schedule.

As TV5 found out, the work to pay for the added need is still underway.

“This year we planned on opening again in mid November and the city asked us, due to the number of people that are outside if we could open earlier,” said Executive Director Boyd Kronholm.

This is the third year that the city will offer the Warming Center.

Needs for safe social distancing during the pandemic have dropped capacity from 40 to 26.

“The warming center offers a place for people who are unsheltered or experiencing homelessness to come inside and get warm,” explained Kronholm. “Especially those sub zero nights, but it’s open all the time starting in November. It’s just a place for them to come in and get warm and sit for the evening.”

And consider making some changes.

“Try to engage them in conversations about you know if a shelter bed opens would you like it,” he said. “Do you want to come inside. Last year we were able to house 22 people that came out of our warming center. We were able to move them from outside unsheltered homelessness into an apartment of their own.”

“Right now we are a little bit over $7500 toward it with a different fundraisers that we’ve done," said Hope for the Homeless founder Ann Sweeney. She is among those helping to fund the center.

“Last year we were able to do $15,000,” she said. “I would like to see us hit 10 so we probably another 2500 to 3000 to make us feel good.”

“Hope for Homeless is doing a fundraiser and they’ve got somewhere between 7 to $10,000,” said Kronholm. “Hannaford is kicking in some money again. We’ve get some other fundraisers going. The funding is definitely not secure, yet. So we’re going to open as long as we have funding and we’re hoping to run it through the end of March.”

They are also in the process writing grants to help cover the potentially life saving costs.

“The reason we started this because there are people outside who either didn’t want to come into the shelter or shelters in town were full or any of those types of things,” he said. “When you are outside and some of those sub frigid temperatures people are dying of exposure, so we just want to have a place where people could come in and get warm.”

“Homeless people need our help,” said Sweeney. “They are human beings and they just need that care from us to show the hope.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.