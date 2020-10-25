York High School will be closed Monday following confirmed coronavirus case

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Officials at York High School say there will be no in-person learning on Monday because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

According to the superintendent of schools for York, the infected person came in close contact with 47 students and nine staff members, and those people must now quarantine for 14 days, even if they get a negative test result.

In the meantime, Oct. 26 will be a remote learning day while the school is disinfected.

“There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may have been exposed to the virus,” said Lou Goscinski, the superintendent of schools in a written statement. “Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms.”

For general COVID-19 questions, visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

