Advertisement

York High School will be closed Monday following confirmed coronavirus case

School officials say 47 students and 9 staff members must now quarantine.
Officials at York High School say there will be no in-person learning on Monday because of a positive test for the coronavirus.
Officials at York High School say there will be no in-person learning on Monday because of a positive test for the coronavirus.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Officials at York High School say there will be no in-person learning on Monday because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

According to the superintendent of schools for York, the infected person came in close contact with 47 students and nine staff members, and those people must now quarantine for 14 days, even if they get a negative test result.

In the meantime, Oct. 26 will be a remote learning day while the school is disinfected.

“There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may have been exposed to the virus,” said Lou Goscinski, the superintendent of schools in a written statement. “Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms.”

For general COVID-19 questions, visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Calais Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Superintendent Rob Jenkins says he was notified of the positive case at Calais Elementary School Thursday.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC reported 44 new cases Saturday, and now new deaths.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level. In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Coronavirus

57 cases of coronavirus linked to outbreak at Brooks church, Maine CDC says

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
There are now 143 cases of the virus in Waldo County, 51 of them are active.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 43 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Active coronavirus cases in Maine went up by 11 overnight. 38 more people have recovered.