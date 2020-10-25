Advertisement

Thousands turn out for President’s surprise visit to Levant

The president delivers remarks at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant.
The president delivers remarks at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant Sunday in an effort to shore up votes in the 2nd Congressional District.

What was supposed to be a small event drew thousands of people.

Treworgy Family Orchards received a call from the White House at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night asking if they would welcome a guest.

“My mother-in-law, Patty, took the call, and she at first hung up because she saw it was a Washington number and thought it was someone asking her to vote,” says Jonathan Kenerson, CEO of Treworgy Family Orchards.

Needless to say, she called back. “When they told her who it was that was visiting, she was literally speechless and had to hand the phone over to my brother-in-law, Matt,” he says.

The President of the United States wanted to visit their farm. Kenerson says, “We said yes, because we welcome everyone to the farm, and we were told not to tell anyone. We didn’t, but it looks like someone else did.”

Over 3,000 people showed up to get a glimpse of POTUS. Folks waited for four hours for a presidential visit that lasted 20 minutes.

President Trump delivered remarks to the crowd from a bullhorn saying, “You’re incredible people. You built this country. We are very proud of you, and I look forward to seeing you November 3rd. I really believe it’s the biggest election our country’s ever had.”

Kenerson says, “Our family is not taking a position in the political debates. We welcome everyone, but to have a sitting president to come to your home and to your farm is a great honor.”

We spoke with folks after his visit who say they are excited to vote for Trump on November 3rd.

President Trump is headed back to Washington D.C. Sunday night. With only nine days until the election, he is expected to host rally’s in Pennsylvania Monday.

