State Police investigating fatal shooting in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are assisting local authorities in a fatal shooting investigation in Old Town.

State Police say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call of a reported shooting on Brunswick Street.

Officers say they found 42-year-old Derek Blyth dead inside the residence.

The circumstances around the death are still under investigation.

State Police say they believe this is an isolated incident, and that there is no d to the public.

