Mainly Sunny & Much Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is building into the region today. A cold front that passed the state yesterday has brought in much cooler air into the region. It will likely be the coldest day since May across the state. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 40s statewide, possible upper 30s in the higher elevations across the north. It will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon. Skies will start out mostly clear tonight with some clouds developing during the overnight hours. It will be cold side with lows dropping back to the mid 20s to lower 30s.

An area of low pressure will develop and move in for the day on Monday. As it pushes in, light precipitation is expected across the region. There will likely be some mix and snow from the Greenville and Millinocket region north, with rain showers south. This continues into Monday night as well. A few tenths of an inch of rain possible south of Millinocket. 0-2″ of snow and mix likely across the north. Highs on Monday will only top out in the upper 30s north, with low to mid 40s south. A quieter day is expected Tuesday with morning clouds and afternoon sun. It will stay on the chilly side with highs running the upper 30s to mid 40s. With high pressure to the north on Wednesday, it looks like a mainly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s statewide. A cold front will likely pass the state on Thursday. It will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be a good chance for rain across the state as well.

Today: Morning clouds with mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. It will be much cooler, highs will run in the 40s across the state. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies early with clouds developing overnight. Cold, lows will drop back to the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds light out of the N/NE.

Monday: Rain showers likely south, with light snow and mix north. Chilly, highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Decreasing cloudiness and cool. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s statewide.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with rain showers. Highs will run in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.