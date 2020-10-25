Advertisement

Mainly Clear & Cold Tonight

Light rain and mountain snow showers will develop tomorrow afternoon
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is lifting up to our northeast. Skies will start out mostly clear tonight with some clouds developing during the overnight hours. It will be cold side with lows dropping back to the mid 20s to lower 30s.

An area of low pressure will develop and move in for the day on Monday. As it pushes in, light precipitation is expected across the region. There will likely be some mix and snow from the Greenville and Millinocket region north, with rain showers south. This continues into Monday night as well. A few tenths of an inch of rain possible south of Millinocket. 0-2″ of snow and mix likely across the north. Highs on Monday will only top out in the upper 30s north, with low to mid 40s south. A quieter day is expected Tuesday with morning clouds and afternoon sun. It will stay on the chilly side with highs running the upper 30s to mid 40s. With high pressure to the north on Wednesday, it looks like a mainly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s statewide. A cold front will likely pass the state on Thursday. It will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be a good chance for rain across the state as well.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies early with clouds developing overnight. Cold, lows will drop back to the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds light out of the N/NE.

Monday: Rain showers likely south, with light snow and mix north. Chilly, highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Decreasing cloudiness and cool. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s statewide.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with rain showers. Highs will run in the upper 40s to low 50s.

