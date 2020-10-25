‘Mainers Against Mask Mandates’ holds protest in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Members of the group Mainers Against Mask Mandates among others rallied outside the Capitol Saturday to protest Governor Mill’s face-mask policies.

This is the latest anti-mask protest that first began last Spring.

Organizers claim that the Governor’s safety restrictions are “holding Maine’s economy and school systems hostage.”

The protest is part of a nationwide “March for Freedom” against Coronavirus safety measures.

We reached out to Governor Mill’s Office for a response to the protest.

“According to the U.S. and Maine CDCs, as well as infectious disease experts like Dr. Fauci, wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. In addition, wearing a face covering is a sign of respect for our fellow Maine citizens; will save the lives of our health care workers and our most vulnerable, like the elderly; and will allow us to keep our economy up and running. We continue to urge Maine people to wear face coverings and are grateful to all those who do.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.