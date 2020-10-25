Maine city installing mailbox dispensers with free masks

LEWISTON Maine (WMTW) - The City of Lewiston is trying to make sure everyone has a mask.

Public works crews are installing 12 mailbox mask dispensers throughout the city. The mailboxes will be filled with individually wrapped masks and will be available for free.

The effort is being paid for with a grant from Keep Maine Healthy.

The approximate locations for the mailboxes are:

281 Lisbon Street near Paul’s Clothing

239 Lisbon Street across from Nationwide

200 Lisbon Street near the Library

180 Lisbon Street near Forage

114 Lisbon Street near Mother India

72 Lisbon Street In front of Dufresne Plaza

69 Knox Street near entrance of Knox Street Park

Caron St./Jude’s Place @ Marcotte Park/ near ADA entrance

132 Winter Street, Sunnyside Park near walk path entrance

1 Cedar Street near park entrance

1 Beech Street, Simard-Payne Park entrance

411 College, Pettingill School Park near gate entrance

