Maine city installing mailbox dispensers with free masks
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEWISTON Maine (WMTW) - The City of Lewiston is trying to make sure everyone has a mask.
Public works crews are installing 12 mailbox mask dispensers throughout the city. The mailboxes will be filled with individually wrapped masks and will be available for free.
The effort is being paid for with a grant from Keep Maine Healthy.
The approximate locations for the mailboxes are:
- 281 Lisbon Street near Paul’s Clothing
- 239 Lisbon Street across from Nationwide
- 200 Lisbon Street near the Library
- 180 Lisbon Street near Forage
- 114 Lisbon Street near Mother India
- 72 Lisbon Street In front of Dufresne Plaza
- 69 Knox Street near entrance of Knox Street Park
- Caron St./Jude’s Place @ Marcotte Park/ near ADA entrance
- 132 Winter Street, Sunnyside Park near walk path entrance
- 1 Cedar Street near park entrance
- 1 Beech Street, Simard-Payne Park entrance
- 411 College, Pettingill School Park near gate entrance
