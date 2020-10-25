Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 61 new cases of coronavirus

For the second day in a row, Cumberland County is recording the most new cases with 18.
Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 25
Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 25
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 61 more cases of coronavirus in the state.

Three of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 6,201.

Active cases rose above 700 overnight for a total of 721, an increase in 47 from Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

17 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 5,334.

For the second day in a row, Cumberland County is recording the most new cases with 18.

There are 221 active cases there.

York and Washington counties are reporting eight new cases.

There are seven new cases in Penobscot County - 29 are active.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, Waldo, Sagadahoc, and Hancock counties are reporting four new cases or less.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 25
Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 25

Latest News

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

Coronavirus

Maine city installing mailbox dispensers with free masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The City of Lewiston is trying to make sure everyone has a mask.

Coronavirus

York High School will be closed Monday following confirmed coronavirus case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials at York High School say there will be no in-person learning on Monday because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Calais Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Superintendent Rob Jenkins says he was notified of the positive case at Calais Elementary School Thursday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC reported 44 new cases Saturday, and now new deaths.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Coronavirus

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level. In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.