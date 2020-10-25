Maine CDC reports 61 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 61 more cases of coronavirus in the state.

Three of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 6,201.

Active cases rose above 700 overnight for a total of 721, an increase in 47 from Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

17 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 5,334.

For the second day in a row, Cumberland County is recording the most new cases with 18.

There are 221 active cases there.

York and Washington counties are reporting eight new cases.

There are seven new cases in Penobscot County - 29 are active.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, Waldo, Sagadahoc, and Hancock counties are reporting four new cases or less.

