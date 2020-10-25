Live theater production “Fireside” to debut on Halloween in Fayette
There will be two shows on October 31st, Halloween day.
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Maine (WABI) - Royal Family Productions based out of New York City will produce an eerie Halloween special at South Road Farm.
“Fireside,” a theatrical, dance infused, spine-chilling one-woman show will have two shows, at 12:30pm and 3:30pm on Halloween day.
Chris Henry, who is directing the production, said COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced.
“So I think those things make it very safe I mean you don’t get the intimacy, but you get safety and you get a story," says Director Chris Henry.
For more information on attending the live performance, you can visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.