Live theater production “Fireside” to debut on Halloween in Fayette

FAYETTE, Maine (WABI) - Royal Family Productions based out of New York City will produce an eerie Halloween special at South Road Farm.

“Fireside,” a theatrical, dance infused, spine-chilling one-woman show will have two shows, at 12:30pm and 3:30pm on Halloween day.

Chris Henry, who is directing the production, said COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced.

“So I think those things make it very safe I mean you don’t get the intimacy, but you get safety and you get a story," says Director Chris Henry.

For more information on attending the live performance, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.