Advertisement

Live theater production “Fireside” to debut on Halloween in Fayette

There will be two shows on October 31st, Halloween day.
Royal Family Productions based out of New York City will produce an eerie Halloween special at South Road Farm.
Royal Family Productions based out of New York City will produce an eerie Halloween special at South Road Farm.(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Maine (WABI) - Royal Family Productions based out of New York City will produce an eerie Halloween special at South Road Farm.

“Fireside,” a theatrical, dance infused, spine-chilling one-woman show will have two shows, at 12:30pm and 3:30pm on Halloween day.

Chris Henry, who is directing the production, said COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced.

“So I think those things make it very safe I mean you don’t get the intimacy, but you get safety and you get a story," says Director Chris Henry.

For more information on attending the live performance, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Demonstrators gather outside Bangor airport to protest President Trump’s visit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A few demonstrators could be seen holding signs in protest outside Bangor International Airport.

News

Sara Gideon, Janet Mills hold press conference in response to President Trump’s visit to Maine

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Both Governor Mills and Gideon said President Trump has failed the American people.

News

Bangor sports grill changes NFL coverage following COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hero’s Sports Grill and Entertainment Center has had to change some of their football coverage since the pandemic began.

News

President Trump makes stop in Levant

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump makes stop in Levant

Latest News

News

State Police investigating fatal shooting in Old Town

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Officers say they found 42-year-old Derek Blyth dead inside the residence.

News

Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The building is 350,000 square feet and it’s located at the north end of Colby’s campus in Waterville.

News

Doug Emhoff, husband to Kamala Harris, meets with potato farmers in Aroostook County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Doug Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, met with potato farmers in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon.

News

‘Mainers Against Mask Mandates’ holds protest in Augusta

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is the latest anti-mask protest that first began last Spring.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to make campaign stop in Maine Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A press release from the campaign says additional details will follow.

News

President Donald Trump makes stop in Levant

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He landed at Bangor International Airport around 3:30 p.m.