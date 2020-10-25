Dr. Jill Biden to make campaign stop in Maine Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Biden campaign says Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will make another trip to Maine on Tuesday, October 27.

A press release from the campaign says additional details will follow.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Maine in the last month.

She made stops in Orono and Blue Hill in late September.

