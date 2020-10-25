Advertisement

Doug Emhoff, husband to Kamala Harris, meets with potato farmers in Aroostook County

Saturday’s trip comes as Maine’s 2nd District is increasingly seen as battleground.
Doug Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, met with potato farmers in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon.
Doug Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, met with potato farmers in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon.(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WMTW) - The Biden campaign sent another high-profile surrogate to Maine this weekend in the final days of the race, with Maine still seen as a battleground in the presidential contest.

Doug Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, met with potato farmers in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon.

Emhoff urged Mainers to vote and vote early, speaking to a small socially distanced crowd. When asked why he came all the way out to the county, Emhoff said that it was important to visit rural areas because “every vote counts.”

“We are fighting for each and every vote all around the country and Maine is an important state,” said Emhoff. “It’s important to be up here in Northern Maine as well, the way they do the electoral votes here they all count and every vote counts here and that’s why I’m here.”

Emhoff’s trip comes as both the Biden and Trump campaigns view Maine’s 2nd Congressional District as competitive.

Maine is one of two states that splits its Electoral College votes.

Emhoff is also expected to campaign in New Hampshire this weekend, which like Maine, also has four electoral votes and is seen by both campaigns as competitive.

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Hermon.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

