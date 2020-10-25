Demonstrators gather outside Bangor airport to protest President Trump’s visit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Not everyone was happy that President Trump made a stop in Bangor Sunday.

A few demonstrators could be seen holding signs in protest outside Bangor International Airport.

TV5 spoke with couple of folks made the drive from Bar Harbor.

Those there say they want President Trump to know that not everyone is supportive of what he stands for.

“I feel like it’s important for people driving by just to know that not everybody is here to cheer on this administration and what’s its doing. Just to stand and show that some of us believe in democracy and the rule of law, and in valuing humans,” said Jill Weber of Bar Harbor.

On the other side of the airport, folks could be seen gathering as President Trump’s motorcade left for Levant.

