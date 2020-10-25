Advertisement

Death in Florida linked to deli meat in multistate listeria outbreak

The CDC is warning people to avoid eating Italian-style deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated due to a possible multistate listeria outbreak.
The CDC is warning people to avoid eating Italian-style deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated due to a possible multistate listeria outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One person has died and at least nine others have been hospitalized after eating Italian-style deli meats due to a possible listeria outbreak.

The CDC issued a warning about the multistate listeria outbreak Friday. So far, infections have been reported in Florida, Massachusetts and New York.

Interviews with those affected show that deli meat is a likely source of the outbreak. All nine people reported eating Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto, in the month before they became ill.

The deli meats were purchased both prepackaged and sliced at deli counters at various locations. A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified.

The CDC is warning people to avoid eating deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. The agency also advises storing the meat in the refrigerator, away from other food and keeping surrounding surfaces clean.

Listeria can cause a fever, muscle aches and loss of balance. Those most likely to become seriously ill from an infection are pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Zeta forms near Cuba, expected to strengthen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite top aide testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

National

California girds for most dangerous fire weather of year with utility cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This will be the fifth time PG&E has cut power to customers this year and by far the largest shutdown.

Latest News

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition to a spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S., the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is up in many parts of the country.

National

How could the COVID case surge affect the race?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The recent surge of COVID-19 cases isn't necessarily a hot topic on the campaign trail.

National

Amber Alert: 2 missing girls found safe after 2 boys are killed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

News

President Trump could make surprise trip to Bangor Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
That possible visit would likely come after a planned rally tomorrow afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

News

Mainers Against Mask Mandates rallied outside the Capitol building Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Members of the group Mainers Against Mask Mandates among others rallied outside the Capitol today to protest Governor Mill's face-mask policies.

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.