Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - A college in central Maine has opened a new $200 million athletic facility that will be open to the community.

Colby College says the new Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center will include an Olympic-sized pool, a year-round ice arena and three regulation-length basketball and volleyball courts.

The building is 350,000 square feet and it’s located at the north end of Colby’s campus in Waterville.

Mike Wisecup, vice president and athletics director at Colby, says some classes are being held at the facility as Colby moves ahead with its return-to-campus plan.

