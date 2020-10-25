Advertisement

Bangor sports grill changes NFL coverage following COVID-19 restrictions

They used to have NFL Sunday Ticket, which gave access to all the popular games.
Hero's says they decided to make the cut following tighter indoor dining restrictions.
Hero's says they decided to make the cut following tighter indoor dining restrictions.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular destination for Sunday football games in downtown Bangor has made some changes due to the pandemic.

Hero’s Sports Grill and Entertainment Center has had to change some of their football coverage since the pandemic began.

They used to have NFL Sunday Ticket, which gave access to all the popular games.

Hero’s says they decided to make the cut following tighter indoor dining restrictions.

“We just really appreciate the people that are coming out, we know it’s tough times for everybody. We’ve had the package for 10 years, but we had to make business decisions, and it just didn’t financially make sense with the restrictions. A lot of people are supporting us from takeout because they’re more comfortable with that and we appreciate that," says Hero’s General Manager James Fostun. “We do curbside now, like so many of the rules have changed how we do business. And we’re still learning, we’re still figuring out the best ways, how to get it accomplished, and make sure we’re following the rules the best we can.”

Hero’s says while business on Sundays has become more casual, they are thankful for folks who have been supporting them throughout the changes.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Demonstrators gather outside Bangor airport to protest President Trump’s visit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A few demonstrators could be seen holding signs in protest outside Bangor International Airport.

News

Sara Gideon, Janet Mills hold press conference in response to President Trump’s visit to Maine

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Both Governor Mills and Gideon said President Trump has failed the American people.

News

Live theater production “Fireside” to debut on Halloween in Fayette

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
"Fireside," a theatrical, dance infused, spine-chilling one-woman show will have two shows, at 12:30 and 3:30 on Halloween day.

News

President Trump makes stop in Levant

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump makes stop in Levant

Latest News

News

State Police investigating fatal shooting in Old Town

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Officers say they found 42-year-old Derek Blyth dead inside the residence.

News

Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The building is 350,000 square feet and it’s located at the north end of Colby’s campus in Waterville.

News

Doug Emhoff, husband to Kamala Harris, meets with potato farmers in Aroostook County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Doug Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, met with potato farmers in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon.

News

‘Mainers Against Mask Mandates’ holds protest in Augusta

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is the latest anti-mask protest that first began last Spring.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to make campaign stop in Maine Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A press release from the campaign says additional details will follow.

News

President Donald Trump makes stop in Levant

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He landed at Bangor International Airport around 3:30 p.m.