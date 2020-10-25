Bangor sports grill changes NFL coverage following COVID-19 restrictions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular destination for Sunday football games in downtown Bangor has made some changes due to the pandemic.

Hero’s Sports Grill and Entertainment Center has had to change some of their football coverage since the pandemic began.

They used to have NFL Sunday Ticket, which gave access to all the popular games.

Hero’s says they decided to make the cut following tighter indoor dining restrictions.

“We just really appreciate the people that are coming out, we know it’s tough times for everybody. We’ve had the package for 10 years, but we had to make business decisions, and it just didn’t financially make sense with the restrictions. A lot of people are supporting us from takeout because they’re more comfortable with that and we appreciate that," says Hero’s General Manager James Fostun. “We do curbside now, like so many of the rules have changed how we do business. And we’re still learning, we’re still figuring out the best ways, how to get it accomplished, and make sure we’re following the rules the best we can.”

Hero’s says while business on Sundays has become more casual, they are thankful for folks who have been supporting them throughout the changes.

