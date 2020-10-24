Advertisement

Why should you use non-lead ammunition when hunting?

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Maine hunters to consider switching to nonlead ammo.
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Hunting season is here and there’s concern for those who are using lead ammunition.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Maine hunters to consider switching to non-lead ammo.

They say it’s safer for hunters.

But it’s not only humans that can be affected.

Wildlife that comes across animals killed by lead ammunition can consuming the fragments, which can eventually lead to death.

“If you can limit your exposure to a toxin, it really makes a lot of sense for you, your family and friends and Maine’s wildlife to limit your exposure and make that switch to nonlead ammo,” said Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

More information can be found here.

