Advertisement

Waldo County’s yellow designation moves state cross country meet site from Belfast, halts fall sports there

Belfast and Mt. View have stopped activities until county returns to green standing
Waldo County's yellow designation moves state cross country meet site from Belfast, halts fall sports there
Waldo County's yellow designation moves state cross country meet site from Belfast, halts fall sports there
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With Waldo County’s designation of yellow due to a COVID-19 outbreak Belfast is no longer the host site for state cross country meet. The Maine Principal’s Association says it is a fluid situation but they will be moved from the Troy Howard middle school site.

Mount View high school and middle school have suspended all in person co-curricular and extracurricular activities until the county is determined to be green again. Belfast Area has done the same. Sounds like both are done with fall sports.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Old Town football tops Brewer in 7 on 7

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Coyotes defeated Witches 44-14

Sports

Study in Wisconsin finds “participation in sports is not associated with an increased risk of COVID-19”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and WIAA worked together for the study

Sports

Maine’s youth firearm deer hunting day is Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Supervised hunt offers chance for kids to gain experience

Sports

Nokomis boys soccer earns victory over MCI

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Warriors edge Huskies 2-1

Latest News

Sports

Hampden and Bangor girls soccer play to a tie

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Rams and Broncos draw 1-1 after 2 OT’s

Sports

Nokomis senior soccer captain Kurt returns to play months after brain surgery to remove tumor, treatments

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Donovan Kurt is inspiring communities, teammates by returning to action

Sports

Maine DHHS Commissioner says state continues to work with MPA on winter sports guidance

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Pros. and colleges are to adhere to their league’s guidance

Sports

Ellsworth cancels games, practices as COVID-19 precaution on Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
School has one case of COVID-19 but should be back to regular schedule Thursday

Sports

Bangor cross country runners break home course records

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Doore and McCarthy set new marks on senior day

Sports

Waterville has new synthetic skating rink at AYCC, working toward a new ice arena

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Central Maine Youth Hockey hopes synthetic rink will allow players to skate during the pandemic.