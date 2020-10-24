Waldo County’s yellow designation moves state cross country meet site from Belfast, halts fall sports there

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With Waldo County’s designation of yellow due to a COVID-19 outbreak Belfast is no longer the host site for state cross country meet. The Maine Principal’s Association says it is a fluid situation but they will be moved from the Troy Howard middle school site.

Mount View high school and middle school have suspended all in person co-curricular and extracurricular activities until the county is determined to be green again. Belfast Area has done the same. Sounds like both are done with fall sports.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.