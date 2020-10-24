Advertisement

The Courageous Steps Project hosting virtual costume contest

The event, going on now, is open to kids and adults.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local non-profit that helps support kids and young adults with developmental challenges is getting in the Halloween spirit this weekend.

This time of year, the Courageous Steps Project usually holds their Costumes and Cocktails event.

Since they can’t gather due to the pandemic, they decided to still hold a costume contest.... all virtual.

The event, going on now, is open to kids and adults.

It costs $9.99 to enter.

All you have to do is post a picture in your costume and write a description on the event page.

“You enter through our Facebook event. You use the purchase access feature which is new, and by purchasing your access you can post your image of your costume. We’ll select a winner Monday morning. The winner will be notified through their Facebook account,” explained Connor Archer of The Courageous Steps Project.

The winner will be notified on Facebook.

The group will also host a Family Pumpkin Carving Contest starting Sunday, October 25.

For more information email: info@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

