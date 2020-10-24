Advertisement

Study in Wisconsin finds “participation in sports is not associated with an increased risk of COVID-19”

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and WIAA worked together for the study
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, WI (WABI) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine has put out a report to debunk the case for sports promoting the spread of COVID-19. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah has now taken note as well.

They studied high school athletes in Wisconsin in collaboration with their state high school league. The other states doing research as mentioned by Maine DHHS yesterday. 271 student-athlete cases of COVID-19 were reported there. No hospitalization, nor death occurred. 209 of the 271 had known causes and of those only one cause was attributed to sports participation. Based on their findings “Participation in sports is not associated with an increased risk of COVID-19 among Wisconsin high school student-athletes.” There were 62 cases which had an unknown transmission source. They also note the results could differ in other areas of the country. The Maine Principal’s Association says they will meet again with the state about winter sports on Monday...

