State Police investigation going on Saturday in Old Town

Old Town Police Presence
Old Town Police Presence(Connor Clement)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a heavy police presence in Old Town on Brunswick Street Saturday afternoon.

Authorities have been on scene for an unknown cause for most of the afternoon.

We do know that there is a State Police investigation going on, with help from local agency’s.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

