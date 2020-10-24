President Trump could make surprise trip to Bangor Sunday
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a White House reporter for the Associated Press, President Trump might be making a visit to Bangor tomorrow.
That possible visit would likely come after a planned rally tomorrow afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.
We are working to confirm and gather any details if the president is in fact coming to Maine.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.