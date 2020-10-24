Advertisement

President Trump could make surprise trip to Bangor Sunday

Amid a deal with Israel and Sudan, President Donald Trump praised his own debate performances on Friday.
Amid a deal with Israel and Sudan, President Donald Trump praised his own debate performances on Friday.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a White House reporter for the Associated Press, President Trump might be making a visit to Bangor tomorrow.

That possible visit would likely come after a planned rally tomorrow afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

We are working to confirm and gather any details if the president is in fact coming to Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mainers Against Mask Mandates rallied outside the Capitol building Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Members of the group Mainers Against Mask Mandates among others rallied outside the Capitol today to protest Governor Mill's face-mask policies.

News

Knights of Columbus hold food drives throughout Bangor area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
With high demand for food, the Knights of Columbus wanted to help feed their community during this pandemic.

News

State Police investigate Old Town death Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
State and local police were seen on Brunswick Street for much of the afternoon.

News

Free Drug Take Back and Shredding Event Held in Bangor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The event was a collaboration between the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department, the Bangor PD, and the Records Management Center.

Latest News

News

Maine’s youth deer hunters ready for their day in the woods

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Youth Deer Day, on Saturday, allows young hunters to harvest bucks all over the state.

News

Maine tourism took a hit over holiday weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Business was down sharply for many in the tourism industry over the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday weekend, and many in the industry are struggling.

News

Why should you use non-lead ammunition when hunting?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Maine hunters to consider switching to nonlead ammo.

News

The Courageous Steps Project hosting virtual costume contest

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A local non--profit that helps support kids and young adults with developmental challenges is getting in the Halloween spirit this weekend.

News

‘Mainers Against Mask Mandates’ plans to protest state’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A group of Mainers calling themselves "Mainer's Against Mask Mandates" will join a conservative Facebook group "The American Patriot" in support of protests against Gov. Janet Mill's face-mask policies.

News

Doug Emhoff, husband to Kamala Harris, to campaign in Maine this weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Emhoff’s trip comes as both the Biden and Trump campaigns view Maine’s 2nd Congressional District as competitive.