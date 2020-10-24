President Trump could make surprise trip to Bangor Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a White House reporter for the Associated Press, President Trump might be making a visit to Bangor tomorrow.

That possible visit would likely come after a planned rally tomorrow afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The FAA has advised that on Sunday, beyond a planned rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, that President Trump may also visit Bangor, Maine -- part of the state's second congressional district, which awards its one electoral vote separately and went for Trump in 2016 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 24, 2020

We are working to confirm and gather any details if the president is in fact coming to Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.