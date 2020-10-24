Advertisement

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Navy spokesman Zach Harrell says both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died Friday.

No injuries were reported on the ground. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered and extinguished a “large volume of fire” that had engulfed a home and cars.

The crash occurred near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

A Navy spokeswoman says the plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kennebunk woman makes scarecrow Carole Baskin

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It was designed by Donna Rooney, who is a huge fan of the docu-series.

National

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Latest News

News

Lincoln woman looking for answers after mother’s headstone goes missing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Susan French wants to know who took the memory of her mom and why.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

National Politics

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

National

Trump, Biden push to Election Day after final debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
With the debates behind them, the candidates prepare for a mad dash to Nov. 3

National

California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California prosecutors said Friday they again will seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson even as a county judge considers throwing out his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct during a 2005 trial that riveted the nation.