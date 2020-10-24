Advertisement

Mainly Cloudy & Mild Today With A Few Showers Possible

A cold front will pass the state later today
By Ryan Munn
Oct. 24, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the Eastern Great Lakes this morning will continue to lift to the north and east throughout the day. It will eventually drag a cold front through the area this afternoon and evening. A southerly flow out ahead of the front will bring us mild temperatures today. However, sufficient moisture out ahead of it will also bring us mainly cloudy skies and a few showers. The best chance for showers will be later in the day and across the north. Highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s. Skies will begin to clear tonight, however, a few clouds will still stick around. Lows will drop back to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south.

High pressure will build in behind the front which means lots of sunshine expected tomorrow. It will be much cooler with highs only running in the 40s across the state. An area of low pressure with a trailing cold front will develop in the center of the country and move in for the day on Monday. As it pushes in, light precipitation is expected across the region. There will likely be some mix and snow from the Greenville and Millinocket region north, with rain showers south. This continues into Monday night as the cold front passes the state. Highs on Monday will only top out in the upper 30s north, with low to mid 40s south. A quieter day is expected Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will stay on the chilly side with highs running the upper 30s to mid 40s. With high pressure to the north on Wednesday, at this point it looks like a mainly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s statewide.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies and mild, a few showers likely throughout the region, especially north. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and cool. Lows will fall back to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs will run in the 40s across the state. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Rain showers likely south, with light snow and mix north. Chilly, highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s statewide.

