Mainly Clear & Chilly Tonight, Much Cooler With Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front passed through the state today. High pressure is now building in across the region. Skies will begin to clear tonight, however, a few clouds will still stick around. Lows will drop back to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south.

High pressure will build in behind the front which means lots of sunshine expected tomorrow. It will be much cooler with highs only running in the 40s across the state. An area of low pressure with a trailing cold front will develop in the center of the country and move in for the day on Monday. As it pushes in, light precipitation is expected across the region. There will likely be some mix and snow from the Greenville and Millinocket region north, with rain showers south. This continues into Monday night as the cold front passes the state. Highs on Monday will only top out in the upper 30s north, with low to mid 40s south. A quieter day is expected Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will stay on the chilly side with highs running the upper 30s to mid 40s. With high pressure to the north on Wednesday, at this point it looks like a mainly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s statewide.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and cool. Lows will fall back to the upper 20s north, low to mid 30s south. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs will run in the 40s across the state. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Rain showers likely south, with light snow and mix north. Chilly, highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s statewide.

