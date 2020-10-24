Maine’s youth firearm deer hunting day is Saturday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is youth firearm deer hunting day. Children under 16 years old with a junior hunting license will have the woods all to themselves. They must have supervision of course. A parent or guardian 18 or older who holds, or has held, a Maine hunting license.

The idea is to promote a safe hunting environment for kids to learn while having fun.

“Hunting is a great activity. It’s a great family activity," says Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife communications director Mark Latti, "It helps teach young people patience, discipline, respect, appreciation for the outdoors, tenacity, it really goes on and on. Having a day out in the woods with a family member or a parent is a great way to get out and enjoy Maine outdoors.”

