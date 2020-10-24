Advertisement

Maine’s youth firearm deer hunting day is Saturday

Supervised hunt offers chance for kids to gain experience
Youth firearm deer hunting day is Saturday
Youth firearm deer hunting day is Saturday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is youth firearm deer hunting day. Children under 16 years old with a junior hunting license will have the woods all to themselves. They must have supervision of course. A parent or guardian 18 or older who holds, or has held, a Maine hunting license.

The idea is to promote a safe hunting environment for kids to learn while having fun.

“Hunting is a great activity. It’s a great family activity," says Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife communications director Mark Latti, "It helps teach young people patience, discipline, respect, appreciation for the outdoors, tenacity, it really goes on and on. Having a day out in the woods with a family member or a parent is a great way to get out and enjoy Maine outdoors.”

More Youth Day Information

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Study in Wisconsin finds “participation in sports is not associated with an increased risk of COVID-19”

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and WIAA worked together for the study

Sports

Nokomis boys soccer earns victory over MCI

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Warriors edge Huskies 2-1

Sports

Hampden and Bangor girls soccer play to a tie

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Rams and Broncos draw 1-1 after 2 OT’s

Sports

Nokomis senior soccer captain Kurt returns to play months after brain surgery to remove tumor, treatments

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Donovan Kurt is inspiring communities, teammates by returning to action

Latest News

Sports

Maine DHHS Commissioner says state continues to work with MPA on winter sports guidance

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Pros. and colleges are to adhere to their league’s guidance

Sports

Ellsworth cancels games, practices as COVID-19 precaution on Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
School has one case of COVID-19 but should be back to regular schedule Thursday

Sports

Bangor cross country runners break home course records

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Doore and McCarthy set new marks on senior day

Sports

Waterville has new synthetic skating rink at AYCC, working toward a new ice arena

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Central Maine Youth Hockey hopes synthetic rink will allow players to skate during the pandemic.

Sports

Maine CDC gives update on southern Maine hockey referee incident with only one possibly connected positive case to date

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Dr. Shah says it means of tests reported, just one possible positive connection

Sports

Belfast, other Waldo County schools cancel sports contests due to COVID-19 concerns in area

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Searsport and Mt. View also canceled games