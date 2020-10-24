Maine’s youth deer hunters ready for their day in the woods

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s annual Youth Deer Day kicks off a busy stretch of the state’s fall hunting seasons.

Youth Deer Day, on Saturday, allows young hunters to harvest bucks all over the state.

It’s followed by Maine Resident Only Day on Oct. 31, and then the firearms season for deer runs from Nov. 2 to Nov. 28.

Maine approved a record number of deer permits this year in an attempt to help control the size of the deer herd.

The state’s archery season for deer is taking place right now.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.