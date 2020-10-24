‘Mainers Against Mask Mandates’ plans to protest state’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday

AUGUSTA Maine (WMTW) - A group of Mainers calling themselves “Mainer’s Against Mask Mandates” will join a conservative Facebook group “The American Patriot” in support of protests against Gov. Janet Mill’s face-mask policies.

The protest is called “We Are Free - #UnMaskME” and will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside the Blaine House in Augusta.

“Gather with us,” reads the protest’s event description. “Raising our voices in peaceful protest letting Governor Mills know enough is enough.”

Organizers claim that the Governor’s safety restrictions are “holding Maine’s economy and school systems hostage.”

The protest is part of a nationwide “March for Freedom” against coronavirus safety measures. Those demonstrations are also planned for Saturday, a day after the country recorded more than 83,000 new cases, the highest increase since July.

The American Patriot Council is a conservative group which has called for the arrest of six governors, including Mills, placing them on a so-called “criminal watch list.”

