Maine CDC reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are now 674 active cases in the state.
According to the Maine CDC, 5,317 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 10 since Friday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Active coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

They increased by 32 overnight for a total of 674 active cases.

The Maine CDC reported 44 new cases Saturday, and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 146.

Two cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 6,137.

5,317 people have recovered, an increase in 10 overnight.

Cumberland County is reporting 18 new cases.

That’s the largest jump overnight.

205 are active there.

There are seven new cases in York County.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, and Somerset counties are each reporting four new cases.

An additional case was reported in Penobscot, Sagadahoc, Hancock, Aroostook, and Washington counties.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, October 24
Maine CDC data for Saturday, October 24(WABI)

