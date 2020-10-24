Advertisement

Knights of Columbus hold food drives throughout Bangor area

Members stationed outside six Catholic churches in Winterport, Bangor, Brewer and Hampden.
Food Drive
Food Drive(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Bangor Knights of Columbus held a drive through food collection around the area today to help restock local food cupboards.

This was the second food drive the Knights of Columbus held this year.

In early May, at St. Paul’s they netted approximately 34-hundred pounds of food and household goods, along with $850 in donations.

Since Coronavirus began in March, local food banks have been short on supply.

With high demand for food, the Knights of Columbus wanted to help feed their community during this pandemic.

“COVID has really hit a lot of families hard you know with jobs not being available and we want to make sure that folks get the food they need, even some kids would get a well balanced meal through the school but maybe they can’t attend the schools as much so we want to help those families and people are really being generous and stopping by and helping and we appreciate that.”

“Just being part of the community getting everybody involved and seeing the happy faces that are happy to contribute and being part of it.”

If you couldn’t make it out to donate in person today, you can find more information on how you can help here.

