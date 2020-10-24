Kennebunk woman makes scarecrow Carole Baskin

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WABI) - There seem to be some fans of Netflix’s The Tiger King in Kennebunk.

A scarecrow of Carole Baskin now haunts York Street outside the Outta the Box Thrift Boutique.

It was designed by Donna Rooney, who is a huge fan of the docu-series.

This part of Kennebunk downtown’s Halloween display.

The latest on Carole Baskin is that she’s now feuding with Joe Exotic over underwear.

She sent a cease and desist letter to Joe over a line of boxer briefs that he’s selling called “casket Baskin.”

Get your Tiger King on and take a selfie with our celeb! Posted by Outta the Box thrift boutique on Friday, October 16, 2020

