Free Drug Take Back and Shredding Event Held in Bangor

The Event Is Part of a Yearly Effort to Give People a Way to Dispose of Unwanted Drugs and Documents
Visitors lined up to give medication and old documents, all from the safety of their cars.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in Bangor had a safe, quick way to dispose of unwanted medicines and old documents today.

It was National Drug Takeback Day, and the Penobscot County Sherriff’s Department and Bangor Police Department worked with the Records Management Center to ensure that people could safely drop off old and no longer needed medication or sensitive documents for proper disposal.

Visitors could take a look at the Bureau of Highway Safety’s new Roadside Testing Vehicle or watch their documents go through the shredder, all from the safety of their cars, with volunteers and officers working to ensure a safe and easy experience.

Organizers say that disposal events ensure the safety of the community.

“For anybody in this area that has time, stop by," said Wade Betters, a Sergeant in the Bangor Police Department. "It’s a great opportunity to get rid of those unwanted, unneeded, or unused medications, they’ll be properly disposed of and no questions are asked, and it’s no cost to you.”

“So, we have an industrial shredder built into our truck that can take care of this in minutes for them, and that way, it will help prevent identity theft and fraud and provide a proper disposal, shredding and disposal, of their confidential information," explained Ryan Lynch, Vice President of the Records Management Center, when asked of how the papers are disposed of.

For those that missed out on the event, the Bangor Police Department has set up a 24/7 drop box for drugs and medication, while you can make an appointment for shredding with the Records Management Center at https://rmcmaine.com/

