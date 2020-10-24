Doug Emhoff, husband to Kamala Harris, to campaign in Maine this weekend

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -The Biden campaign is sending another high-profile surrogate to Maine this weekend in the final days of the race, with Maine still seen as a battleground in the presidential contest.

Doug Emhoff, husband to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will meet with potato farmers in Aroostook County Saturday, the campaign said.

Emhoff’s trip comes as both the Biden and Trump campaigns view Maine’s 2nd Congressional District as competitive.

Maine is one of two states that splits its Electoral College votes.

Emhoff is also expected to campaign in New Hampshire this weekend, which like Maine, also has four electoral votes and is seen by both campaigns as competitive.

Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Hermon.

