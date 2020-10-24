Calais Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A Calais elementary school has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Superintendent Rob Jenkins says he was notified of the positive case at Calais Elementary School Thursday.

All students and staff in contact with the student will quarantine until November 4th. School officials also required testing for any faculty and staff that had contact with the student.

Jenkins says the school is following protocol and working with the Maine CDC.

The school is operating in a hybrid model that has only half of the students attending classes every other day.

Washington County has seen an increase in 11 coronavirus cases in the past week.

As of Saturday, there were 12 active cases there.

