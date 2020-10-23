Waterville KVCAP drivers form union with International Association of Machinists

Waterville, Maine (WABI) -

Waterville drivers with Kennebec Valley Community Action Partners are forming a union affiliated with the International Association of Machinists.

Twenty drivers voted overwhelmingly this week to reach the deal with Local S-89.

They will join the same bargaining unit as KV-CAP drivers in Augusta.

They formed a union last year and ratified their first contract.

It included pay increases, improved leave of absence and signing bonuses among other victories.

Waterville drivers are now eligible for the same contract.

