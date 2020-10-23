Variably Cloudy & Mild Tonight & Saturday, Bright & Chilly Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southeast breeze off the Gulf of Maine will keep the sky mostly cloudy across Maine tonight, with patchy fog and drizzle likely. Temps tonight will remain unseasonably mild, with lows holding in the mid 40s to low 50s. A storm lifting northeast across southeastern Canada will bring a mild southerly breeze to Maine tomorrow morning and early afternoon. As the storm continues to move northeast tomorrow it will pull a cold front through New England. The cold front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine as it moves through the state, with the bulk of the showers falling across the north and mountains. The temps tomorrow will once again run above normal as highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south across our region.

High pressure moving east across central Canada will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright Sunday. A northerly breeze on the east side of the high will usher a chillier airmass into our region for the second half of the weekend as high temperatures range from the low 40s north to the very low 50s across southern Maine. A storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will likely bring a chilly rain to Maine Monday, with a rain and snow mix possible across the north and mountains during the morning and early afternoon. Tuesday looks like a variably cloudy and cool day, with another small storm possibly bringing wet and cool conditions to Maine on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild, patchy fog and drizzle, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, a few showers possible, mainly north, with a south wind between 5 and 10 mph becoming northwest late and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Bright and cool, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Monday: Chilly, periods of rain developing south and mixed precipitation changing to rain north, with high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, some wintry mix possible north, with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.