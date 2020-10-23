Advertisement

Variably Cloudy & Mild Tonight & Saturday, Bright & Chilly Sunday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southeast breeze off the Gulf of Maine will keep the sky mostly cloudy across Maine tonight, with patchy fog and drizzle likely. Temps tonight will remain unseasonably mild, with lows holding in the mid 40s to low 50s. A storm lifting northeast across southeastern Canada will bring a mild southerly breeze to Maine tomorrow morning and early afternoon. As the storm continues to move northeast tomorrow it will pull a cold front through New England. The cold front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine as it moves through the state, with the bulk of the showers falling across the north and mountains. The temps tomorrow will once again run above normal as highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south across our region.

High pressure moving east across central Canada will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright Sunday. A northerly breeze on the east side of the high will usher a chillier airmass into our region for the second half of the weekend as high temperatures range from the low 40s north to the very low 50s across southern Maine. A storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will likely bring a chilly rain to Maine Monday, with a rain and snow mix possible across the north and mountains during the morning and early afternoon. Tuesday looks like a variably cloudy and cool day, with another small storm possibly bringing wet and cool conditions to Maine on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild, patchy fog and drizzle, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, a few showers possible, mainly north, with a south wind between 5 and 10 mph becoming northwest late and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Bright and cool, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Monday: Chilly, periods of rain developing south and mixed precipitation changing to rain north, with high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, some wintry mix possible north, with highs in the 40s.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region will continue to pull a warm front northward through Maine this afternoon and evening. We’ll see a lot of clouds for the remainder of the day with some breaks of sunshine possible at times.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region will pull a warm front northward through Maine during the day today. This will give northern areas a chance for a few showers this morning otherwise expect a dry day for most spots.

A warm front will lift northward through the state today. This will bring us a partly to mostly cloudy sky today as it works through the area. The front may trigger a few scattered showers across northern areas this morning but otherwise expect a mainly dry day today.

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as high pressure slides into the region. Temperatures will top off in the mid-50s to low 60s for highs, a few degrees above average for this time of year.

High pressure will move into the area today giving us a nice, fall day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures running a few degrees above average this afternoon.

High pressure will bring brighter and somewhat milder than normal conditions to Maine today as the high temperatures range from the mid 50s north to the low to mid 60s from the Bangor Region on south.

Low pressure passing north of Maine today will pull a warm front northward through Maine this afternoon. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with the chance for a few scattered showers with the best chance being for areas north of Bangor.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region will pass north of Maine today, pulling a stalled cold front northward through Maine as a warm front today. This will keep us under mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers possible for all locations, however, showers will again be most numerous over areas north of Bangor.