Advertisement

Unprecedented volume of political mail being delivered

Bangor postmaster says more than he’s ever seen
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This year the pandemic, election, and upcoming holiday season means your mailbox is probably pretty stuffed.

“As busy as it’s ever been.”

Robert Longoria has been working as a mail carrier for the last six years.

“It can be quite daunting at times.”

Bangor Postmaster Chris Parker says in his 25 years in the postal service this year has the highest volume of political mail he’s ever seen.

“The candidates are definitely using the mail stream to get their message across.”

Parker says the political ads are targeted, not sent to every address, which can add extra work.

“I’m spending a little bit more time inside the plant sorting out mail.” says Longoria.

Whether it’s a bill, an ad, or your ballot, Parker says the postal service is dedicated to delivering safely.

“Everything that you put in our trust, in our possession, we’re going to get it where it belongs.”

“We don’t leave until the mail gets delivered.” Longoria says with a smile.

“It makes for long days for these guys.” Says Parker

Sometimes that means a 12 to 14 hour day of work, but Longoria says he knows what he’s doing is important.

“Everybody that I work with. We take our job very seriously.”

Parker expressed his gratitude for the quality of his coworkers.

“I’ve never worked with a more dedicated bunch than I have right now.”

There are ways you can make life a little easier for your carrier. Parker suggests keeping their safety in mind.

“If you come home and you haven’t got your mail. Leave your porch lights on.”

“If you could also keep the leaves off the steps." adds Longoria. “Pretty soon, before you know it it’s going to be snow. Same thing with that as well.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine’s four U.S. Senate candidates clashed in virtual debate Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Another face-off among Maine’s four candidates for United States Senate.

Politics

Green Party presidential candidate visits Maine

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Hawkins and his running mate Angela Walker will be on the ballot next month in 30 states.

News

Political Sign in Machias Vandalized

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
They say it happened some time overnight.

Politics

Senate Democratic leaders call on Maine Republicans to stop campaign tactics

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
They are asking them to end the use of fake news websites and campaign mailers funded by the GOP.

Latest News

Politics

Locals express opposing viewpoint at Pence rally

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Although their numbers were fewer than supporters, they talked with TV5

Politics

Gov. Mills votes in Farmington

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Mills casts absentee ballot in Farmington.

National Politics

Vice President Pence holds rally in Hermon

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The rally was held at Dysart’s Service Center.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence holding rally in Hermon

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Pence set to hold rally in Hermon on Monday.

Politics

New Maine poll gives Gideon edge over Collins in Senate race

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
It is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country and could determine the balance of power.

Politics

Crafts and Golden debate on topics including healthcare, police reform

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Candidates for the 2nd congressional district race debate.