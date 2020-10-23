Unprecedented volume of political mail being delivered

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This year the pandemic, election, and upcoming holiday season means your mailbox is probably pretty stuffed.

“As busy as it’s ever been.”

Robert Longoria has been working as a mail carrier for the last six years.

“It can be quite daunting at times.”

Bangor Postmaster Chris Parker says in his 25 years in the postal service this year has the highest volume of political mail he’s ever seen.

“The candidates are definitely using the mail stream to get their message across.”

Parker says the political ads are targeted, not sent to every address, which can add extra work.

“I’m spending a little bit more time inside the plant sorting out mail.” says Longoria.

Whether it’s a bill, an ad, or your ballot, Parker says the postal service is dedicated to delivering safely.

“Everything that you put in our trust, in our possession, we’re going to get it where it belongs.”

“We don’t leave until the mail gets delivered.” Longoria says with a smile.

“It makes for long days for these guys.” Says Parker

Sometimes that means a 12 to 14 hour day of work, but Longoria says he knows what he’s doing is important.

“Everybody that I work with. We take our job very seriously.”

Parker expressed his gratitude for the quality of his coworkers.

“I’ve never worked with a more dedicated bunch than I have right now.”

There are ways you can make life a little easier for your carrier. Parker suggests keeping their safety in mind.

“If you come home and you haven’t got your mail. Leave your porch lights on.”

“If you could also keep the leaves off the steps." adds Longoria. “Pretty soon, before you know it it’s going to be snow. Same thing with that as well.”

