Advertisement

Unity College makes donation to Waterville Food Bank

Unity College plans to decentralize, sell main campus
Unity College plans to decentralize, sell main campus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Unity College donated more than 500 pounds of food to the Waterville Food Bank Wednesday.

Unity College President Dr. Melik Khoury and other staff members helped pack the food for delivery to the food bank.

Some of the food will be distributed amongst the Musky Center, Boys and Girls Club, High Hopes Clubhouse, Maine Home for Little Wanderers, and local homeless shelters.

The Waterville Food Bank says nobody seeking food assistance will be turned away as long as they abide by current safety protocols.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Senate candidates participate in another debate

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The candidates met on a virtual stage Thursday night.

News

Maine State Chamber of Commerce honors Cross Insurance founder

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The chamber recognized how resilient Mainers have been during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Cause of Econo Storage of Maine fire ruled undetermined

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The fire started in one unit.

News

Cause of Machiasport fire undetermined, investigation closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The fire broke out on Corn Hill Road on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Cause of hazmat situation at New Balance in Skowhegan still unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Officials still don’t know what caused several employees at the New Balance factory to become ill Thursday afternoon.

News

Together Place celebrates Arts & Humanities Month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Maine author, Van Reid, was in attendance.

News

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A shredding truck will be on site too if you have sensitive documents to get rid of.

News

“I’m glad it was me”: Worker who fell from I-395 overpass in Brewer speaks about the incident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Garrett Mulligan remains in the I-C-U after Monday afternoon’s incident.

News

MDI natives open new wellness center in downtown Bar Harbor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The newly opened center features a number of services which allows people to work on fitness and overall health.

News

Community college’s food pantry helps feed students who are struggling

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Most folks don’t think about college students as being heavily impacted.