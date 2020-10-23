Unity College makes donation to Waterville Food Bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Unity College donated more than 500 pounds of food to the Waterville Food Bank Wednesday.

Unity College President Dr. Melik Khoury and other staff members helped pack the food for delivery to the food bank.

Some of the food will be distributed amongst the Musky Center, Boys and Girls Club, High Hopes Clubhouse, Maine Home for Little Wanderers, and local homeless shelters.

The Waterville Food Bank says nobody seeking food assistance will be turned away as long as they abide by current safety protocols.

