Advertisement

State investigating Hannaford delay in reporting razor blades found in pizza dough

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine - (WMTW) The Maine Department of Agriculture said it is investigating why it took Hannaford so long to report the first instance of razor blades found in pizza dough at its Sanford store.

There were two reports in August of customers finding razor blades in pizza dough bought at the store.

Then in early October, there was another incident where a razor blade was found in dough bought at the Hannaford in Saco.

The state said it should have been notified immediately in August.

Hannaford blamed a technical glitch on the Sanford incidents not being reported and the company said it is working with investigators.

Nicholas Mitchell has been charged with placing the razor blades in the dough.

He is being held without bail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Department of Agriculture said it is investigating Hannaford regarding pizza dough tampering

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Investigation launched into why Hannaford took so long to report first instance of razor blades found in pizza dough.

News

Maine’s four U.S. Senate candidates clashed in virtual debate Thursday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Another face-off among Maine’s four candidates for United States Senate.

News

Outbreak at UNE in Biddeford forces quarantine of entire dorm

Updated: 1 hour ago
The school says because nearly everyone affected lives in Featherman Hall, a dorm for first-year students, they are quarantining all residents of that dorm until at least Tuesday.

News

Unity College makes donation to Waterville Food Bank

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unity College donated more than 500 pounds of food to the Waterville Food Bank Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Maine Senate candidates participate in another debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The candidates met on a virtual stage Thursday night.

News

Maine State Chamber of Commerce honors Cross Insurance founder

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The chamber recognized how resilient Mainers have been during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Cause of Econo Storage of Maine fire ruled undetermined

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The fire started in one unit.

News

Cause of Machiasport fire undetermined, investigation closed

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The fire broke out on Corn Hill Road on Tuesday.

News

Cause of hazmat situation at New Balance in Skowhegan still unknown

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Officials still don’t know what caused several employees at the New Balance factory to become ill Thursday afternoon.

News

Together Place celebrates Arts & Humanities Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Maine author, Van Reid, was in attendance.