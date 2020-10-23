State investigating Hannaford delay in reporting razor blades found in pizza dough

AUGUSTA, Maine - (WMTW) The Maine Department of Agriculture said it is investigating why it took Hannaford so long to report the first instance of razor blades found in pizza dough at its Sanford store.

There were two reports in August of customers finding razor blades in pizza dough bought at the store.

Then in early October, there was another incident where a razor blade was found in dough bought at the Hannaford in Saco.

The state said it should have been notified immediately in August.

Hannaford blamed a technical glitch on the Sanford incidents not being reported and the company said it is working with investigators.

Nicholas Mitchell has been charged with placing the razor blades in the dough.

He is being held without bail.

