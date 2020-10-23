Several fun and creepy events will take place this weekend at the Old Town YMCA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Don’t forget your costumes and Halloween spirit on your way to the Old Town/Orono YMCA this weekend.

Several fun, yet creepy events will be taking place, starting tonight.

Hocus Pocus is playing as a drive-in movie in the YMCA parking lot at 8.

You’ll also want to break out your favorite Halloween costume tomorrow for a 5k that starts 10.

It all ends on Saturday night with another drive-in movie, the Conjuring.

Be aware of the creatures lurking around the parking lot.

“This is just a really great community event, we get a lot of different people involved, from board members to preschoolers to the Teen Center. We’ve got a lot of community leaders that participate. We have board members that will be carving pumpkins with the littles. We have seniors that get all zombified to be with the Teen Center kids. So, it’s just a really cool event bringing everybody together,” said Nicole Morgan, the Senior Relationship Manager at Main Street banking.

Ticket prices and registrations fees vary for the activities.

To learn more about these events you can visit the Old Town Orono YMCA Facebook page or otoymca.org.

