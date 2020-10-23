PCSO hosts free drug take back and shredding event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you have old medication just taking up space in your cabinet?

A bunch of documents you don’t feel comfortable throwing in the garbage?

An event that started Friday in Bangor and continues into Saturday can help.

“Each year we get a tremendous turnout,” said Penobscot County Chief Deputy William Burch.

The Sheriff’s Office hosting a drug take back event on Friday and Saturday..

“This is important because you just get your unwanted and expired prescription medication out of your house,” explained Burch. “One of the good benefits about this is that when we collect these drugs they are properly disposed of. They don’t go back in the environment. Don’t go into a landfill or our water.”

Located in the parking lot of the Airport Mall on Union Street in Bangor it’s also a shredding event...

“This is stuff that you can’t put in the trash,” said Jessica Everett of Records Management Center. “They were coming here they hear us shredding they see us shred, see that it’s gone. Especially with a lot of stuff coming in the mail these days, a lot of scams going on this is a good place for them to come be able to get rid of the stuff.”

That’s exactly what Jack and Jaqueline Lowe of Charleston did Friday morning.

“I think it’s wonderful,” siad Jaqueline. “I have personal information, you know my little shredder only shreds so much so it’s really great.”

“We’ve been cautious over the years it’s time that we cleaned out our back piles it’s helpful to have this this quick,” siad Jack.

“Everyone’s appreciative,” said Everett. “They want to know if they can pay for it. It’s a free service provided by the sheriffs department and Eastern Maine Area Agency on Aging. They have us come out to be able to do that for them.”

The event continues again Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

The Bureau of Highway Safety will also be showing off its Roadside Testing Vehicle there..

The RTV is designed for use at impaired driving checkpoints. It houses an Intoxilyzer and a state of the art drug recognition expert area.

