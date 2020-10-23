Advertisement

PCSO hosts free drug take back and shredding event

An event that started Friday in Bangor and continues into Saturday can help.
PCSO hosts drug take back
PCSO hosts drug take back(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you have old medication just taking up space in your cabinet?

A bunch of documents you don’t feel comfortable throwing in the garbage?

An event that started Friday in Bangor and continues into Saturday can help.

“Each year we get a tremendous turnout,” said Penobscot County Chief Deputy William Burch.

The Sheriff’s Office hosting a drug take back event on Friday and Saturday..

“This is important because you just get your unwanted and expired prescription medication out of your house,” explained Burch. “One of the good benefits about this is that when we collect these drugs they are properly disposed of. They don’t go back in the environment. Don’t go into a landfill or our water.”

Located in the parking lot of the Airport Mall on Union Street in Bangor it’s also a shredding event...

“This is stuff that you can’t put in the trash,” said Jessica Everett of Records Management Center. “They were coming here they hear us shredding they see us shred, see that it’s gone. Especially with a lot of stuff coming in the mail these days, a lot of scams going on this is a good place for them to come be able to get rid of the stuff.”

That’s exactly what Jack and Jaqueline Lowe of Charleston did Friday morning.

“I think it’s wonderful,” siad Jaqueline. “I have personal information, you know my little shredder only shreds so much so it’s really great.”

“We’ve been cautious over the years it’s time that we cleaned out our back piles it’s helpful to have this this quick,” siad Jack.

“Everyone’s appreciative,” said Everett. “They want to know if they can pay for it. It’s a free service provided by the sheriffs department and Eastern Maine Area Agency on Aging. They have us come out to be able to do that for them.”

The event continues again Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

The Bureau of Highway Safety will also be showing off its Roadside Testing Vehicle there..

The RTV is designed for use at impaired driving checkpoints. It houses an Intoxilyzer and a state of the art drug recognition expert area.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bar Harbor prepares for safe trick or treating on Ledgelawn Avenue

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Bar Harbor preps for safer trick or treating

News

Local Rotary Club members are raising awareness about Polio

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Tomorrow is World Polio Day and local rotary club members are raising awareness about the disease.

News

Officials will continue to investigate cause of hazmat situation in Skowhegan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The New Balance factory in Skowhegan was closed Friday as officials continue to determine what caused an unknown chemical exposure that sent half-a-dozen people to the hospital.

News

Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative awarded $9.5 million by USDA

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The U.S. Department of Agriculture loan will help connect 412 customers and build and improve 61 miles of line.

Latest News

News

Several fun and creepy events will take place this weekend at the Old Town YMCA

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Several fun, yet creepy events will be taking place, starting Friday night.

News

Waterville KVCAP drivers form union with International Association of Machinists

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
They will join the same bargaining unit as KVCAP drivers in Augusta.

News

PCSO Drug Take Back

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is taking part in a drug take back and shredding event.

Community

Athenahealth in Belfast hiring roughly 100 new employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Athena Healthcare is looking to hire roughly 100 people for a variety of jobs at their Belfast location.

News

Darker Side of Mount Hope Walking Tours this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
You can explore the haunted history of the city of Bangor this weekend..

Back To School

CDC Update: Waldo County moves to yellow, other 15 Counties remain green

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.