Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region will pull a warm front northward through Maine during the day today. This will give northern areas a chance for a few showers this morning otherwise expect a dry day for most spots. We’ll see a lot of clouds today with some breaks of sunshine possible later this morning through the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60°. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the nighttime tonight with lows dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will cross the state Saturday. The front may bring a few showers with it on the way through mainly across northern locales but overall there isn’t much moisture with the front and therefore it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning hours with skies starting to clear out from northwest to southeast across the state during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to run a bit above average Saturday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Much cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine but temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler than Saturday’s highs with temperatures only in the 40s to near 50° Sunday afternoon. A disturbance will approach the area Monday bringing us some rain mainly during the afternoon and evening. There is a chance we could see some snow or rain/snow mix over northern and western areas during the morning but at this point it looks like the bulk of the precipitation arrives during the afternoon and by that point, temperatures will be warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Another disturbance will approach on Tuesday giving us another chance for some wet weather especially over the southern half of the state. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible north of Bangor this morning. Highs between 52°-61°. Light wind becoming southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 48°-54°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs between 53°-63°. South/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing mainly during the afternoon. Some rain/snow mix possible across the north. Highs near 40° north and mid to upper 40s elsewhere.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

